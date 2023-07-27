HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artist Maruthi dies at 86

July 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned artist and illustrator Maruthi, whose work has adorned several magazines and books, died on Thursday. He was 86. 

Having moved from his hometown Pudukottai to Chennai, Ranganathan, who later came to be known as Artist Maruthi, began drawing cinema posters. His first illustration was published in Kumudham for a story “Ayyo Paavam”. Over the last many decades, the artist was renowned for his realistic illustrations, especially of women and female characters which accompanied stories, poetry, and articles across newspapers and magazines. His drawings have appeared on the covers of novels by several renowned novelists, including Balakumaran, Sujatha, and Jayakanthan.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a statement said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the death of the artist. “A Kalaimamani award-winner, Artist Maruthi has worked on Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s films. He carved a niche for himself in the world of art,” he said. 

Related Topics

Chennai / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.