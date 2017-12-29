Artisans’ day to be marked on March 5

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to celebrate March 5 as Artisans’ Day to create awareness among the general public on the handicrafts of the State, and to uplift artisans. A Government Order said an amount of ₹35 lakh has been allocated for observing the day.

A senior official from the handlooms, handicrafts, textiles and khadi department, said, “We will organise exhibitions where products made by them will be displayed. We will also give away awards to best among them.”

Tamil Nadu has over two lakh artisans, who do innovative work on wood and metal, and produce Thanjavur paintings, stone carvings, jute paintings and brass lamps.

The corporation markets the products of artisans through the Poompuhar network and also organises exhibitions throughout the year.

Earlier this year, the department created an e-repository of artisans and their skills. A dedicated web page was created for each artisan with details on which district he/she belongs to and what kind of work they do. Funding to the tune of ₹1 crore was allocated from the state innovation fund