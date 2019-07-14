Artificial intelligence comes to the aid of police at Central station

An artificial intelligence (AI)-trained facial recognition system (FRS) has been installed at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central railway station for detecting known culprits passing through the gates and alerting authorities. “For the first time, we have introduced the CCTV camera device backed by artificial intelligence. In the existing system, we capture the picture and video of any suspect. But we have to manually analyse the footage to detect their movement. The new system will automatically alert us about known culprits,” said a senior police officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Homegrown solution

Chennai-based startup Pixxon AI Solution has developed and deployed the software at the railway station.

“Currently, we have installed one camera at one of the entry points. The entry/exit gate is equipped with a High Spec camera, connected to the facial recognition system server. The camera collects footages of those entering and exiting,” said T. Muthukumar, chief technical officer of the firm.

“We have also created a database of people with criminal records. Our software will do the face recognition in less than 300 milliseconds. If any known culprit passes through the gate, our software will capture their image and alert teams at the station,” he said.

Details and pictures of over 60,000 criminals are being uploaded to the system for quicker identification.

Easy access

The database can be searched within the system by uploading images of the suspected individual in seconds.

The AI-based system will also help the police search missing children/persons within seconds, he said.

The startup is also working with NGOs across the State on human trafficking.

“Most human trafficking cases occur through trains. Our system can help detect these cases. The idea is to make every entry and exit point secure,” Mr. Muthukumar said.