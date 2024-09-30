ADVERTISEMENT

AI can work only where there is natural intelligence, says Hindustan University Pro V-C

Updated - September 30, 2024 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

R.W. Alexander Jesudasan was speaking at a conference that aimed to shed light on the trends in the emerging educational society

The Hindu Bureau

Artificial Intelligence can work only where natural intelligence is present, said Hindustan University Pro Vice-Chancellor R.W. Alexander Jesudasan at a conference in Chennai on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the Principal’s Conference organised by St. John’s Public School, he said, “Data shows that not all people who go to primary education go to secondary education, and there is a huge cut from the people who attend secondary education to pursuing tertiary education, i.e., higher education.”

The conference, themed on ‘School Leadership - Leap Towards Global Benchmark’, aimed to shed light on the trends in the emerging educational society, with the heads of various schools focusing on important factors that impact children and how to deal with them.

“We need to move into a very important competency-based education from the model of textbook-oriented teaching. There are a lot of valuable young minds sitting inside our classrooms and it is the might of the teacher under the leadership of a dynamic principal who can change the learning method,” said R. Kishore Kumar, correspondent, St. John’s Public School.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Appealing to the principals to ensure that correct particulars in the exam registration are filled, the Regional Officer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Dinesh Ram said: “CBSE has issued three reminders regarding this. Due to the mistake of the parents or school to fill the correct fields, the child has to suffer, which could be avoided.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US