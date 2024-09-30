Artificial Intelligence can work only where natural intelligence is present, said Hindustan University Pro Vice-Chancellor R.W. Alexander Jesudasan at a conference in Chennai on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

Speaking at the Principal’s Conference organised by St. John’s Public School, he said, “Data shows that not all people who go to primary education go to secondary education, and there is a huge cut from the people who attend secondary education to pursuing tertiary education, i.e., higher education.”

The conference, themed on ‘School Leadership - Leap Towards Global Benchmark’, aimed to shed light on the trends in the emerging educational society, with the heads of various schools focusing on important factors that impact children and how to deal with them.

“We need to move into a very important competency-based education from the model of textbook-oriented teaching. There are a lot of valuable young minds sitting inside our classrooms and it is the might of the teacher under the leadership of a dynamic principal who can change the learning method,” said R. Kishore Kumar, correspondent, St. John’s Public School.

Appealing to the principals to ensure that correct particulars in the exam registration are filled, the Regional Officer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Dinesh Ram said: “CBSE has issued three reminders regarding this. Due to the mistake of the parents or school to fill the correct fields, the child has to suffer, which could be avoided.”