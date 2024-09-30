GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI can work only where there is natural intelligence, says Hindustan University Pro V-C

R.W. Alexander Jesudasan was speaking at a conference that aimed to shed light on the trends in the emerging educational society

Updated - September 30, 2024 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Artificial Intelligence can work only where natural intelligence is present, said Hindustan University Pro Vice-Chancellor R.W. Alexander Jesudasan at a conference in Chennai on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

Speaking at the Principal’s Conference organised by St. John’s Public School, he said, “Data shows that not all people who go to primary education go to secondary education, and there is a huge cut from the people who attend secondary education to pursuing tertiary education, i.e., higher education.”

The conference, themed on ‘School Leadership - Leap Towards Global Benchmark’, aimed to shed light on the trends in the emerging educational society, with the heads of various schools focusing on important factors that impact children and how to deal with them.

“We need to move into a very important competency-based education from the model of textbook-oriented teaching. There are a lot of valuable young minds sitting inside our classrooms and it is the might of the teacher under the leadership of a dynamic principal who can change the learning method,” said R. Kishore Kumar, correspondent, St. John’s Public School.

Appealing to the principals to ensure that correct particulars in the exam registration are filled, the Regional Officer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Dinesh Ram said: “CBSE has issued three reminders regarding this. Due to the mistake of the parents or school to fill the correct fields, the child has to suffer, which could be avoided.”

Published - September 30, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Related Topics

education / school / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.