International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Gayathri’s law of determination

February 11, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

From the narrow bylanes of Kodungaiyur in North Chennai to the prestigious Indian Institute of Geomagnetism in Mumbai, 27-year-old Gayathri B. has taken a singular journey.

A student of Sri Lakshminarayana Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Madhavaram Milk Colony, Gayathri’s father P. Balamurugan made sure he did not compromise on the education of his three children. Unfortunately, an insect bite affected his legs and his mobility. Gayathri’s mother, Soundharya, was forced to find work in a shop but still, the family could not make ends meet.

“I was in Class XI then and we were regular outside the principal’s office as the school fee was paid only after the due date. It was our most challenging years and we struggled to meet the everyday expenses at home,” says Gayathri, who scored 490/500 in Class X.

Her sister Anushiya was also a bright student at school, and “Kalaivani miss” introduced them to Gold Heart Foundation, a non-profit working with communities in North Chennai. The Foundation gave them hope and helped these two girls study further, sponsoring their education. “I was planning to discontinue studies after Class XII as the financial situation at home was dismal,” she recalls.

Gayathri got admission through a free seat for engineering but her heart was in physics and she joined Ethiraj College for Women after convincing her parents that there are plenty of opportunities in the subject. The sisters started taking tuitions at home to supplement the family’s income.

Although Gayathri graduated in BSc Physics with 84 per cent, she did not get a good rank in the Madras University entrance examination to get a free seat for a post-graduation programme. Being the eldest at home, she was under pressure to take up a job.

“My mother wanted me to take up a job but I was fascinated with physics after meeting APJ Abdul Kalam who had visited our school when I was in Class XII and he gave a talk to the students,” she says.

There was inspiration from another quarters — from her father’s mobile phone business.

“Dad used to bring mobile phones home and tell us about their workings. We were encouraged to meddle with the phones and perhaps, the curiosity developed then,” she says.

Later, Gayathri joined D.G. Vaishnav College for MSc (Physics) paying ₹ 30,000 a year — a big sum for the family. “At home, my mom was against me going for post graduation programme paying such a big amount but Gold Heart Foundation again sponsored my fee,” she says.

Sai Kumar, a physics faculty at the college, encouraged Gayathri to study further.

“He gave me free coaching in NET and GATE examinations but I could not clear the latter in my first attempt — I missed out by one mark,” she says. Gayathri had a hectic schedule juggling coaching classes, regular college and tuitions at home.

More adversity was in store. It was pandemic and a majority of the organisations had frozen their recruitment processes. With the guidance of her professor, Gayathri secured a three-month project with Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Department of Atomic Energy. With this exposure, she developed an interest in research.

“I started handling instruments on my own and this gave me new confidence,” says Gayathri, who secured an admission into the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism in Mumbai.

Today, Gayathri is in the third year of a PhD programme in Ionosphere Physics or upper atmospheric physics. She adds: “Initially, I experienced culture shock of the kind one does when moving from a small town to a big city, but people around me have been supportive.”