29-year-old person found dead in the playground of MMC

January 24, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital police have filed a case and are investigating the death of a 29-year-old person from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The body was found in the playground of the Madras Medical College.

A senior official of the City Police said information was received about a body of a person with injury on the head in the play ground of MMC below the Muthusamy bridge. A police team established the identity of the victim to be P. Aunindra Kumar of Balrampur in Chhattisgarh.

The body has been kept in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

CONNECT WITH US