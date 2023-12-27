One dead, one injured in blast at Indian Oil Corporation’s terminal in Chennai

December 27, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A welder working on a contract, G. Perumal, 48, died and another worker, Saravanan, was critically injured after an ethanol tank burst at the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) terminal in Tondiarpet on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The incident took place around 11.45 a.m. A loud blast was heard by residents in the locality. Official sources in IOC said that during maintenance of the ethanol tanks, a small fire led to the accident. The decades-old terminal has two ethanol tanks that have 50 thousand litres of capacity each. The ethanol is blended with petrol.

The injured worker was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital with 60% burns. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the blaze. Four fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was doused by 1 p.m.

The company has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, who had been a contract worker for around 20 years.

Senior officials of IOC visited the terminal, which has not been damaged in any manner and will continue to operate to supply fuel to the city and its surroundings.

