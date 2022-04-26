Man held for threatening a woman

April 26, 2022 01:53 IST

All Women Police, Vadapalani, arrested a married man for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening her to marry him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused R. Varahi, 46, from Virugambakkam, had filed a few public interest litigations in the Madras High Court and also claimed to be a journalist and activist. He also produced a movie and runs a business.

The victim is a 31-year-old woman who had worked at the office of Varahi five years ago. The victim had to quit the office due to sexual harassment from the accused. Her husband passed away recently and Varahi repeatedly forced her to marry him though he was already married twice, said the police.

On Saturday night, he went to her house and threatened to murder her and her mother if she refused to accept his offer to marry him. He also damaged a laptop at her house. Based on a complaint from the victim, the All Women Police Vadapalani, arrested the man and remanded him in judicial custody.