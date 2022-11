Art school organises annual fest

November 19, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Paint 'N' Pigments, an art school, conducted its annual art fest at Alwarpet on Saturday. Renowned artist Trotsky Marudhu inaugurated the fest and handed over certificates to the participants. The art display was organised at C.P. Arts Centre on Eldams Road. Kalyanam, CEO, Knack Studios, was the guest of honour during the event.

