Art festival under way in Chennai till November 13

The Art Weekend, which started on November 11, will be a collaborative event that will bring together the art fraternity on a single platform

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 21:34 IST

Madras Art Weekend (MAW), an initiative of The International Foundation for the Arts, will host an art festival in Chennai from November 11 to 13.

The foundation, which was founded by Upasana Asrani as a platform to promote arts, acts as a catalyst to facilitate dialogue and collaborations within the arts communities and bridge the gap between local governing bodies, institutions and corporates and artists.

The Art Weekend will be a collaborative event that will bring together the art fraternity on a single platform and aims to reinvent the narrative and to bring forth a fresh energy into the art scene in the city and the south.

The event will open with a group show ‘Perspectives’, curated by Prabhu Viswanathan and Upasana Asrani at Gallery Veda, Rutland Gate, on November 11 which will showcase the works of 15 artists based out of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from exhibitions across different venues, panel discussions will also be held focused on topics of interest for both art lovers and the art fraternity. This includes a discussion on how galleries create and curate and a discussion examining the relationship and collaborative potential of private collectors and public community as well.

Through a host of these events, the Madras Art Weekend aims to create a synergy, dialogue and interaction, and a platform that is relevant. From art talks by prominent artists talking about their practices and galleries engaging with art enthusiasts, the endeavour is to bring together the entire fraternity of art and design enthusiasts in order to broaden the reach and relevance of contemporary art.

