Art fest sheds light on importance of education for girl children

Published - September 10, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

An Art Fest titled ‘She Learns, She Leads: Celebrating the Power of Girls’ Education’ was held here on Tuesday.

The one-day art fest was organised by Child Rights and You (CRY) at Loyola College, in an effort to highlight girls’ education, especially in the higher secondary level. It is part of CRY’s nationwide campaign: Poori Padhai, Desh ki Bhalai (Complete Education of Girls Helps the Country Prosper), which began in June.

John Roberts, Regional Director, CRY South, referring to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) said, “Around 83% of girls aged 6-10 years attend primary school, but this figure drops to 70 per cent for girls aged 11-17 attending secondary school. This decline is driven by a range of socio-economic factors, such as poverty, gender discrimination and regional disparities.”

Arivazhagan Rayan, consultant, CRY Chennai, noted that there was a need for more higher secondary schools in localities that are accessible. “Most of the times, the girls do not get to pursue higher secondary education as the school is far. Parents cite safety and transportation as key factors for the girls to not attend schools. Just providing a bicycle does not do the job,” he said.

“The girl child has always been looked down upon. She has been given step-motherly treatment. The girl child is a burden and at times a curse; and this is because of the dowry system,” said Sabrina Siga, an artist.

The exhibition featured 110 artworks of children from the Southern States and Andaman Islands. A total of 1,933 children from 44 schools participated in the southern region.

A Louis Arockiaraj S.J., principal, Loyola college, Dr. Vanitha, head of the department of sociology, John Bosk, senior manager, CRY South and Manisha Rabha, Manager, Communications, CRY South also participated in the event.

EOM

(photo by Akhila)

