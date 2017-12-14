Art fest begins

N. Gopalaswami, chairman, Kalakshetra Foundation and former Chief Election Commissioner, on Wednesday urged dancers and choreographers to use their intelligence and present works from a different angle for dance pieces.

He was speaking after presenting Nritya Choodamani and Aacharya Choodamani awards to Bharathanatyam exponents Rama Vaidyanathan and Srekala Bharath at the inauguration of Sri Krishna Gana Sabha’s 62nd Art Festival here.

Azhagiya Manavala Jeer of Sri Kanchi Vadhikesari Azhagiya Manavala Jeer Mutt, Kancheepuram, inaugurated the festival. Sabha president and industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti said both the artistes honoured this year were of excellent calibre and had worked their way up.

Emerging artistes

Shaswathi Prabhu, a committee member of the sabha, said the four green rooms at the auditorium were refurbished this year. Up and coming artists were presented with endowment prizes at the event.

The festival is organised by the Yagnaraman Centre for Performing Arts and Sri Krishna Gana Sabha Trust.