Arrested MIT deputy registrar yet to be suspended

He allegedly took money from people promising govt. jobs

It is a week since the Deputy Registrar of the Madras Institute of Technology, the Chromepet campus of Anna University, was arrested. Yet till date neither he nor his accomplice, an administrative staff, have been suspended, say University employees.

On March 3, the Central Crime Branch arrested E. Parthasarathy for cheating around 100 people, promising government jobs in exchange for money ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

The CCB had arrested his son and his accomplices in 2019 but continued investigating the case. It transpired that Mr. Parthasarathy had colluded with the criminals in creating fake seals and post-covers of the university.

University staff say as per the rules, Mr. Parthasarathy and his accomplice, an administrative staff, should have been suspended. However, till date no action has been initiated.

They pointed out the university statute which states that an employee who has been detained, whether on criminal charge or otherwise for longer than 48 hours, would be deemed to have been placed under suspension by an order of the competent authority with effect from the date of detention. Even if the person is provided bail, they will continue to remain under suspension until the competent authority revokes it, the statute said.

Faculty said it had been over 150 hours since his arrest but the university had not yet issued the suspension order. “This means if and when he is released on bail he can return to his position, which will be in violation of the university rules,” a faculty pointed out.

A senior official said he would look into the issue.