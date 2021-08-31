Arrested ‘gutkha’ seller admits to being a child sexual abuser

Scrutiny of phone reveals he had over 200 obscene videos

The city police made a major haul of child pornographic videos from a petty shopowner at T.P. Chathram here. The scrutiny of the mobile phone of Perumal, 48, who was initially booked for possessing ‘gutka’ sachets at his shop, revealed that he had more than 200 videos.

On Saturday, a police team, led by T.P Chatram inspector E. Rajeswari, found a few sachets of ‘gutka’ and ‘mava’ at the shop and seized them. Perumal was about to be released on bail. While conducting the investigation, the inspector wanted to scrutinise his mobile phone, which he refused to hand over. The police forcibly took away his phone, scrutinised it and found the videos.

Further scrutiny revealed that the perpetrator in some of these videos was Perumal. He was sexually assaulting the victims, who were minor girls, in the presence of two women.

The police found later that the mothers of these children had consented to the exploitation.

Illicit relationship

Police sources said Perumal had been running a shop in the area for long. He entered into a relationship with a 30-year-old woman by giving out groceries.

Incidentally, she is the mother of one of the children sexually abused. He also entered into a relationship with her younger sister. Both had daughters who were going to schools. In their presence, he sexually assaulted their children, the sources said.

The victims were aged 4-11. The women took ₹2,000-₹3,000 from him whenever he visited them. He videographed his sexual acts on his mobile phone. The accused admitted that he had sexually assaulted three other minor girls, who were living at another place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Karthikeyan told The Hindu, “It was indeed a shock to us when we scrutinised his mobile phone. We have arrested Perumal and the two women, who abetted his actions, under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. All of them have been remanded in judicial custody. We have seized more than 200 videos of obscene content from his mobile phone. The phone has been sent to the Forensic Sciences Department to check whether the content was supplied or circulated to others. Further investigation is on to find out the other victims.”

(Childline operates a toll-free helpline 1098 for children in distress).