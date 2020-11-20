Chennai

Arrest, remand BJP cadres organising ‘Vetrivel Yatra’: VCK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday said BJP leaders and cadres, who are organising the Vetrivel Yatra despite the police not giving permission for it, should be arrested and remanded in custody.

“There is suspicion that the ruling AIADMK is supporting the Yatra. If the opposition expressed by the government in the court is true, they must arrest the BJP cadres participating in the yatra and remand them,” he said in a statement.

Arresting them in the morning and releasing them out in the evening is a mere eyewash. He claimed the AIADMK is gathering crowd for the yatra and the BJP is involved in hate campaign. “The court also should not just be an observer in this issue,” Mr Thirumavalavan said.

