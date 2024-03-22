Arrest of Kejriwal will only positively impact the INDIA bloc, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

March 22, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case but said it will only galvanise the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In an interaction with journalists of The Hindu in Chennai, Mr. Thirumavalavan charged that Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest was “political vendetta” by the BJP. “Mr. Arvind Kejriwal was [one of those] instrumental in forming the Opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance [INDIA]. The BJP government at the Centre exerted pressure on him to not join the alliance. But he didn’t bother about it.”

According to him, Mr. Kejriwal has no links to the alleged liquor policy scam. “The BJP is even targeting parties like Bharat Rashtra Samithi [BRS] which is not a part of the INDIA bloc. The arrest of Mr. Kejriwal will not create any negative impact on our alliance, rather it will have a positive impact.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there is strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government at the Centre after its 10-year rule. “Farmers, labourers, small industries, and the middle class are highly affected by the BJP’s rule. Vulnerable and marginalised sections of society such as Dalits, tribes, and women are unhappy and feeling insecure in Mr. Modi’s rule. Atrocities such as honour killings and caste-based and religious violence against them have increased,” the VCK leader said.

Sanathanisation is happening in the socio-cultural platform and ‘corporatisation’ is happening in the economic-political platform. This remains the achievement of 10 years of Mr. Modi’s rule. The price of essential commodities is skyrocketing and affects majority of the people. However, the Union government continues to maintain its corporate nexus and facilitates their growth, he charged.

He noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has travelled across the country - from south to north and east to west - through his Bharat Jodo and Nyay yatras. “It is a milestone in Indian politics. He met lakhs of people, particularly youngsters, throughout his yatra. I believe it will create a huge impact and a silent revolution in the election,” he added.

On senior BJP leaders claiming that their party is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election, he felt they may “try to play” with the Electronic Voting Machines.

He also said it is not only the duty of Dalit organisations to spread the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other political parties, leaders and NGOs also should come forward to spread his teachings, which are meant for all.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.