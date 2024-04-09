Around 10% of senior citizens above 85 years to vote at home in Chennai district

April 09, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai district election office has started receiving complaints from senior citizens who have not been able to cast postal ballots during this Lok Sabha elections. As the officials started visiting homes on Monday for postal ballots for senior citizens and persons with disability, residents complained that they did not receive forms from the election officials.

Less than 10% of the 63,683 eligible senior citizens will be able to cast postal ballots this week in the city. Remaining senior citizens have been asked to visit the polling booths for voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Over 88% of the 38588 senior citizens who received forms have reportedly not submitted the forms for postal ballot on time.

Velachery resident S.Kumararaja said many residents in the neighbourhood were unable to get the form for submitting the details for the postal ballot. “A total of 10 residents above the age of 85 in our neighbourhood enquired about the postal ballot. Officials said they cannot submit the form now. The senior citizens did not receive the form at home,” said Mr.Kumararaja.

AIADMK councillor J.John said none of the senior citizens over 85 years in ward 84 in Ambattur zone have received the form at home. The booth level officers in many areas have given a report that there were no senior citizens above 85 in the localities. The election officials have issued a memo to the booth level officers for failing to give the form for postal ballot for senior citizens,” said Mr.John.

Anna Nagar ward 104 councillor T.V.Shemmozhi said many senior citizens have complained that they did not receive the forms at home. “When the senior citizens tried contacting the officials, they advised them to visit the polling stations to vote. Many of the senior citizens cannot visit the polling stations,” said Mr.Shemmozhi.

MDMK councillor Jeevan said officials have informed that 20 of the 21 senior citizens in the ward will get postal ballots.

A total of 63683 senior citizens above 85 years have been identified in the city. A total of 10438 persons with disability have also been found eligible for the postal ballots in Chennai district. However, booth level officers reported that 38588 forms were distributed at homes of the senior citizens and persons with disability. Of the 38588 persons, only 4526 electors submitted the forms for the postal ballot. The Chennai district election office has constituted 71 teams for the postal ballot. Each team will cover 15 houses every day. The exercise for casting postal ballots at homes of senior citizens and persons with disability started on Monday and will be completed on Saturday.

