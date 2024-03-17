Around 10% of re-laid roads are at risk of being dug up for infra work

March 17, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

Around 10% of newly re-laid roads in the city are set to be dug up for implementation of infrastructure projects by civic agencies. The re-laying of more than 10,000 roads, including many bus routes, was taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The work, which was expected to be completed on March 20, would continue for more than a month in various parts of the city. Corporation Chief Engineer S. Rajendiran said the civic body had contracted out the re-laying of 1,188 additional roads before the Lok Sabha election was announced. The work will continue for one-and-a-half months. “We will complete the re-laying of the roads identified in 2023-24 in 15 days. The roads for which the contracts were awarded recently will be re-laid by April-end,” he said.

Work disrupted

Even as officials have announced that the work will be completed by April, the re-laying has been disrupted in several localities after the Lok Sabha election was announced. Political party functionaries have started opposing the execution of the work after the election schedule came out.

Fatima Ahmed, councillor of ward 61, says the residents are concerned about the delay in the re-laying of roads after the announcement of the election. “Local officials have locked the councillors’ office. Our hands are tied. There seems to be some confusion over the work. Officials have told us that they will know whether or not roads will be re-laid during the period when the model code is in force. Roads are a basic amenity. Re-laying them is not an act of appeasement and residents will not vote for us just because we have re-laid the roads,” she says.

Residents in many areas have also complained that the width of many re-laid roads has come down after the construction of the storm water drains. The Corporation had changed the alignment of the storm water drains along many roads to save trees. As a result, the width of the carriageway has diminished in many areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Velachery resident S. Kumararaja says the width of some roads in the area has reduced. “In wards 176 and 177, various roads have not been re-laid properly. They have done only patch work. Some roads, which were scraped two months ago, have not been re-laid. At Annai Indira Nagar, three roads have been delayed for two months after the surface was scraped. At VGP Selva Nagar, two roads were scraped and they have not been re-laid,” he says.

Roads at Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, and Dhundeeswarer Nagar have only been repaired, with patch work at some spots, he says. After the floods, only now have they carried out the patch work on the Velachery Main Road, which is still a bad road to ride, says the manager of an apartment complex on the road.

A. Francis, president, Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents Welfare Associations, says the ₹280-crore underground sewerage at Thoraipakkam (in wards 193, 194 and 195) was inaugurated by Minister K.N. Nehru on March 8 and boomi puja was performed along the newly re-laid roads at Thoraipakkam.

Lack of coordination

“The dug-up roads may remain damaged for another year. The underground sewerage project was sanctioned a year ago and now a work order has been issued. In the meantime, the Corporation has re-laid the roads in this project area and many of them are cement concrete roads in the flood-prone area. Once the sewerage work starts, workers will dig up the roads. It will be inconvenient to members of the public,” he says. “It is also a huge revenue loss to the government. Had the departments such as the GCC and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) held discussions earlier, they could have prevented the loss. As both departments come under the Minister for Municipal Administration, they could have easily coordinated,” says Mr. Francis.

Corporation officials say they receive requests for road-digging after milling is done along a stretch. “Cut requests after milling by the service departments remains a challenge. Unauthorised digging has been taken up by the service departments for rectifying faults immediately after re-laying of the roads. The service departments and contractors are not aware of other projects before milling. Once the milling is done, they delay the project,” one of them says.

‘A viable mechanism needed’

K. Kumar, visiting faculty member, School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University, and former Chief Planner, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, says the menace of a newly re-layed road ripped open by one or more of the utilities/service agencies to attend to faults was so severe that it had made a strong case for a viable coordinating mechanism even in the 1970s and 1980s. “Stung by the significance of the issue, the first national transportation policy committee (NTPC), under the chairmanship of B.D. Pande, recommended, in its report in 1980, the establishment of a unified metropolitan transportation authority (UMTA) at least in the four jumbo cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The NTPC had also configured the UMTA to function under the umbrella of urban development authorities such DDA, MMRDA, KMDA, and CMDA. It took nearly three decades for setting up one for Chennai by an Act of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2010,” he says.

At the instance of the Transport Department, the CMDA drafted a Bill for creation of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA). After procrastination over 12 years, the CUMTA became operational only a couple of years ago. “Being the apex authority for coordination among all road infrastructure agencies, the CUMTA must call the shots and resolve every inter-agency issue. Either the CUMTA has not yet come to terms with its functions and responsibilities or it is ducking out of its responsibilities,” he says.

“Before the CUMTA came into being, the CMDA vice-chairman coordinated big-ticket transportation infrastructure projects such as MRTS, uni-gauge, and NH Bypass. With no full-time vice-chairman for over 13 years, this role of the CMDA had ceased over time. There was earlier an exclusive coordination committee for road-cutting in the Chennai Corporation. It met every month regularly in the 1970s and 1980s. The same mechanism is understood to have become defunct since the 1990s,” he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.