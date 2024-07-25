Armstrong murder: police take suspect to Perambur, Puzhal to unearth conspiracy

Arul, one of the suspects in the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong, was taken to Perambur and Puzhal by the Sembium police to unearth details of the conspiracy behind the murder.

The police had moved a petition seeking custodial interrogation of four suspects - ‘Ponnai’ Balu, Arul, Ramu alias Vinoth, and Hariharan. The court on Monday permitted five-day custodial interrogation of Hariharan and three-day custody of the three others.

Subsequently, the police took Arul, an advocate, to Perambur and Puzhal, where the suspects hatched the murder plan. They had done a recce ahead of the murder. Police sources said Arul disclosed the conspiracy and the places where they huddled together before committing the murder.

The suspects have been told to submit their bank account details. The police are also looking to the roles that political functionaries may have played in the murder conspiracy.

The police have so far arrested more than 15 suspects in connection with the murder, with one of them gunned down last week. Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang on July 5.