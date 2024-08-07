N. Aswathaman, an office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Congress party, has been arrested by Sembium Police in connection with the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong. The BSP leader was murdered by a gang on July 5 near his house in Perambur.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of Chennai City Police said Aswathaman, who is the state general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, was the son of north Chennai don Nagendran who is in Puzhal prison.

During investigation, it was found Aswathaman, who is an advocate, and Armstrong had previous enmity. At one point, Aswathaman had, in an incident, threatened him with a gun a few months ago with regard to a land dispute at Morai near Sholavaram. Nagendran had recently come out on parole and had tried to intervene in the land dispute by contacting Armstrong, but the latter had avoided him, the police official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the investigation carried out by the special police team with Aswathaman on Tuesday, he was arrested on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

A total of 22 persons including Aswathaman have been arrested so far in relation to Armstrong murder case, of which one of the accused Thiruvengadam was killed in a police encounter near Madhavaram on July 14.

Expulsion

Ashwathaman was expelled from the primary membership of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress with immediate effect, following his arrest.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Youth Congress president M. Lenin Prasath said that the decision was taken after his actions were ‘deemed inconsistent with values and principles of our party.’ “The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and discipline within its ranks,” the statement read.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Youth Congress said that Mr. Ashwathaman, who was one of the general secretary (among 28 others) of TN Youth Congress was also president of National Students Union Of India, the student wing of Indian National Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.