Armstrong murder: Office-bearer of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress arrested

A total of 22 persons including Aswathaman have been arrested so far in relation to Armstrong murder case

Published - August 07, 2024 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Aswathaman

N. Aswathaman | Photo Credit: X / @Aswathamanasa

N. Aswathaman, an office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Congress party, has been arrested by Sembium Police in connection with the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong. The BSP leader was murdered by a gang on July 5 near his house in Perambur. 

A senior official of Chennai City Police said Aswathaman, who is the state general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, was the son of north Chennai don Nagendran who is in Puzhal prison.

Watch: Police encounters: Case closure or burial of truth? | Focus Tamil Nadu

During investigation, it was found Aswathaman, who is an advocate, and Armstrong had previous enmity. At one point, Aswathaman had, in an incident, threatened him with a gun a few months ago with regard to a land dispute at Morai near Sholavaram. Nagendran had recently come out on parole and had tried to intervene in the land dispute by contacting Armstrong, but the latter had avoided him, the police official added. 

Based on the investigation carried out by the special police team with Aswathaman on Tuesday, he was arrested on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. 

A total of 22 persons including Aswathaman have been arrested so far in relation to Armstrong murder case, of which one of the accused Thiruvengadam was killed in a police encounter near Madhavaram on July 14.

