Armstrong murder case: Three more persons including a woman advocate arrested

Published - July 18, 2024 01:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Armstrong. File

K. Armstrong. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Sembium police which is probing the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong has arrested  three more persons including a woman advocate on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. BSP leader Armstrong was murdered by a gang on July 5 near his house in Perambur. 

The Sembium police which had arrested 11 persons in relation to the murder had on Sunday killed an accused Thiruvengadam in a police encounter when he tried to escape near Madhavaram. 

Armstrong murder case: AIADMK sacks party functionary Malarkodi Sekar following arrest

A senior official of the City police said the arrest of the three persons including advocate Malarkodi, who is the wife of slain history sheeter Thottam Sekar and Hariharan and Satish, were based on the investigation carried with three main accused - Ponnai Balu, who is brother of murdered Arcot Suresh, Thirumalai and Balu. The 11 accused were given five-day police custody. 

The three persons were arrested based on the investigation with the three main accused in which huge cash transactions were settled to Malarkodi and Hariharan. Satish had helped the accused by giving a vehicle for the gang to escape, the police official added. 

A total of six persons were interrogated last week of which three persons have been arrested. 

