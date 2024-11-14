 />
Armstrong murder case sent to sessions court for trial

The trial is set to commence later this month

Published - November 14, 2024 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

The V Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday committed BSP leader K. Armstrong’s murder case to a sessions court for trial.

In July, Armstrong was murdered by eight persons when he was on Venugopalaswamy Street in Perambur. Following an extensive investigation, 30 suspects, including three women and two notorious gangsters — Nagendran and Sambhav Senthil, were cited as the accused and most of them have been arrested. Senthil and his associate Krishnakumar alias ‘Mottai’ Krishnan are still at large. Documentary evidence and witnesses were cited in the 5,000-page charge sheet that was submitted to a jurisdictional magistrate court on October 3.

Amid tight security, the 27 accused, including Nagendran, were produced before L. Ragupathiraja, V Metropolitan Magistrate at the court complex in Egmore. They were served the hard copies of the charge sheet. Nagendran and Arul, another accused, sought the court to postpone committal proceedings since they had yet to find a lawyer to represent them, and alleged that the lawyers they had approached had been threatened into declining their case by unknown parties.

L. Vasuki, Assistant Public Prosecutor, opposed the plea of the accused and urged the Magistrate to send them to a sessions court for committal. The Magistrate passed the order committing the case to a Sessions Court for trial. The case was adjourned to November 28. The trial in the sessions court is set to commence later this month.

November 14, 2024

