Armstrong murder case accused arrested by Chennai police in A.P.

The Chennai city police arrested ‘Seizing’ Raja alias N. Raja, wanted in the murder of BSP leader Armstrong, from a hideout out in Andhra Pradesh.

A senior officer of the City Police confirming the development, said Raja was arrested by a special police team which was searching for him for the past three days. Posters were also pasted in few places outside the city by the Tambaram police Commissionerate.

The officer said he was also wanted in a criminal case that was pending in a Chengalpattu court.