Armed Reserve constable killed by gang in Chengalpattu

Inbarasan

CHENNAI

29 September 2020 00:22 IST

He was hacked to death in a suspected family dispute

A 29-year-old constable of the Armed Reserve Force was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified persons on the Pazhaya Seevaram-Kancheepuram Road in Chengalpattu.

The police identified the victim as Inbarasan, a resident of Pazhaya Seevaram village, who worked as a constable in the Armed Reserve Force and served at the Puzhal Central Prison.

The police said Inbarasan left his home on Monday morning after receiving an anonymous call. While the victim was on his bike, four persons waylaid him. Inbarasan attempted to flee but was attacked with knives.

On receiving information, police personnel rushed the victim to the Government General Hospital in Chengalpattu, where he was declared brought dead. A senior police officer said, “Our initial investigation revealed that he was killed as a result of a family dispute. Investigation is on.”

Police sources added that he had previous enmity with a former panchayat president Perumal and his son Rajan. Deputy Inspector General of Police B. Shamoondeshwari and Chengalpattu SP D. Kannan conducted a preliminary enquiry.

Police presence in the locality was enhanced to avert further incidents.

Functionary murdered

In another case, six suspects were arrested by the Chengalpattu taluk police in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old AIADMK functionary on Sunday.

Around noon on Sunday, a gang of six on three bikes intercepted Sekhar, the AIADMK functionary from Selvi Nagar in Chengalpattu, and hacked him to death before fleeing.

Sekhar, previously a DMK functionary, joined the AIADMK a few months ago. He was part of the gang that murdered Vijayakumar, the panchayat president of Ponvilaintha Kalathur, in 2012.

The gang murdered him in retaliation for Vijayakumar’s killing. “Suresh, one of the suspects, is the brother of Vijayakumar,” said a police officer.