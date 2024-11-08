ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Sampath, Indhu Makkal Katchi cadre held for staging protest without permission

Published - November 08, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

They were protesting against the attacks on Hindu temples and rising violence against Hindus in Canada

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Sampath

Indhu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and 10 of his supporters were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) after they allegedly attempted to stage a protest on Anna Salai without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party members were protesting against the attacks on Hindu temples. They also raised concern about the increasing violence against Hindu devotees in Canada. There is a need for justice and protection for the Hindu community, which has been a vital part of Canada’s multicultural society, a representation from them said.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sampath said that recently, there had been several attacks on Hindu devotees during religious gatherings. These incidents threaten individual safety and go against Canada’s principles of tolerance and coexistence. The Indu Makkal Katchi condemned these violent acts and urges action to prevent future incidents, he added.

Mr. Sampath and others were detained in a hall in Valluvar Kottam, and were later sent to a court for remand. They were booked for offences including unlawful assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US