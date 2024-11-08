 />
Arjun Sampath, Indhu Makkal Katchi cadre held for staging protest without permission

They were protesting against the attacks on Hindu temples and rising violence against Hindus in Canada

Published - November 08, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Sampath

Arjun Sampath

Indhu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and 10 of his supporters were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) after they allegedly attempted to stage a protest on Anna Salai without permission.

The party members were protesting against the attacks on Hindu temples. They also raised concern about the increasing violence against Hindu devotees in Canada. There is a need for justice and protection for the Hindu community, which has been a vital part of Canada’s multicultural society, a representation from them said.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sampath said that recently, there had been several attacks on Hindu devotees during religious gatherings. These incidents threaten individual safety and go against Canada’s principles of tolerance and coexistence. The Indu Makkal Katchi condemned these violent acts and urges action to prevent future incidents, he added.

Mr. Sampath and others were detained in a hall in Valluvar Kottam, and were later sent to a court for remand. They were booked for offences including unlawful assembly.

