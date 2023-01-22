ADVERTISEMENT

Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar is still fondly remembered for his musical prowess, says G.K. Vasan

January 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

55th commemorative day event for the Carnatic musician was organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Shri Ariyakudi Music Foundation and Muthamizh Peravai

The Hindu Bureau

TMC president G.K. Vasan and Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram Vagai Chandrasekar felicitating vocalist Alleppey Venkatesan during the event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Though it has been 55 years since his passing, Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar is still fondly remembered by everyone for his musical prowess, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G.K. Vasan said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the 55 th commemoration day of the carnatic music legend organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Shri Ariyakudi Music Foundation and Muthamizh Peravai, he said, Ariyakudi, who began presenting concerts from the age of 15, carved out a niche for himself. “It is important to note that he came up with the idea of the concert format and time duration. Within a span of two-three hours, he designed the concert in such a way that it kept the audience’s attention. The Ariyakudi bani is followed by many even today,” he said.

R. Sundar, secretary of Hamsadhwani, said the musician was a pioneer in many things. “Even today, when we speak of the concert format, Ariyakudi’s format bears mention. He was a visionary who could conceive a format wherein you can bring in everything and communicate to the audience well. He presented it in such a way that the music flowed in an elevating manner,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vagai Chandrasekar, president of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram, said the Tamil Nadu government wanted to promote and protect all forms of art in the State. “A country’s greatness is also seen through how an art is promoted and grown through the years,” he added. Member secretary of Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram Vijaya Thayanban also spoke at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US