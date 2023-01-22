HamberMenu
Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar is still fondly remembered for his musical prowess, says G.K. Vasan

55th commemorative day event for the Carnatic musician was organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Shri Ariyakudi Music Foundation and Muthamizh Peravai

January 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TMC president G.K. Vasan and Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram Vagai Chandrasekar felicitating vocalist Alleppey Venkatesan during the event on Sunday.

TMC president G.K. Vasan and Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram Vagai Chandrasekar felicitating vocalist Alleppey Venkatesan during the event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Though it has been 55 years since his passing, Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar is still fondly remembered by everyone for his musical prowess, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G.K. Vasan said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the 55 th commemoration day of the carnatic music legend organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Shri Ariyakudi Music Foundation and Muthamizh Peravai, he said, Ariyakudi, who began presenting concerts from the age of 15, carved out a niche for himself. “It is important to note that he came up with the idea of the concert format and time duration. Within a span of two-three hours, he designed the concert in such a way that it kept the audience’s attention. The Ariyakudi bani is followed by many even today,” he said.

R. Sundar, secretary of Hamsadhwani, said the musician was a pioneer in many things. “Even today, when we speak of the concert format, Ariyakudi’s format bears mention. He was a visionary who could conceive a format wherein you can bring in everything and communicate to the audience well. He presented it in such a way that the music flowed in an elevating manner,” he said.

Vagai Chandrasekar, president of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram, said the Tamil Nadu government wanted to promote and protect all forms of art in the State. “A country’s greatness is also seen through how an art is promoted and grown through the years,” he added. Member secretary of Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram Vijaya Thayanban also spoke at the event.

