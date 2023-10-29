ADVERTISEMENT

Arignar Anna Zoological Park to expand its orchard for feeding animals

October 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The cost of the feed is one of the reasons for revising the ticket rates of the zoo in addition to upkeep and remuneration for workers

Geetha Srimathi

The AAZP currently houses 2,368 animals belonging to 172 species, including mammals, birds, and reptiles. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) is set to begin work to add fruiting trees to its orchard for the purpose of feeding animals.

At present, there are mango trees in the orchard that are used seasonally. In a move to supplement fruits procured for the zoo animals, the AAZP will plant saplings of guava, jamun, papaya, and banana. “A total of 150 guava saplings are going to be planted this week,” said Manikanda Prabhu, AAZP Assistant Director.

The AAZP currently houses 2,368 animals belonging to 172 species, including mammals, birds, and reptiles. In addition to meat, the zoological park gets 197.2 kg of fruits and over 400 kg of vegetables per day to feed the animals, as per official data. In summertime, watermelons and cucumbers are also given as part of the animals’ diet. The cost of the feed is one of the reasons for revising the ticket rates of the zoo in addition to upkeep and remuneration for workers. 

Further, the zoo has aquaculture facilities to feed water birds and crocodiles with live freshwater fishes inside the 602 hectares premises. The fruit orchard expansion will help the zoo self-sustain its feed requirements to a certain extent, the AAZP official said.

