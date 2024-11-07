Arignar Anna Zoological Park receives donation of ₹3 lakh

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur, received a donation of ₹3 lakh from the Good Deeds Club (GDC), led by Apsara Reddy, alongside actor Nikkii Galrani Pinisetty, to support wildlife conservation in Tamil Nadu.

The funds will be used to enhance animal habitats, improve care, and fund educational programmes aimed at raising awareness on wildlife conservation, a release from the GDC said. Accepting the donation at an event attended by GDC members and zoo officials, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Director, AAZP, expressed gratitude and highlighted the importance of community support for effective conservation.

Ms. Reddy said the club’s mission aimed to champion causes that often go unnoticed, with wildlife conservation being a top priority.

