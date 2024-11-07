ADVERTISEMENT

Arignar Anna Zoological Park receives donation of ₹3 lakh

Published - November 07, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of Good Deeds Club handing over the donation to Arignar Anna Zoological Park officials. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur, received a donation of ₹3 lakh from the Good Deeds Club (GDC), led by Apsara Reddy, alongside actor Nikkii Galrani Pinisetty, to support wildlife conservation in Tamil Nadu.

The funds will be used to enhance animal habitats, improve care, and fund educational programmes aimed at raising awareness on wildlife conservation, a release from the GDC said. Accepting the donation at an event attended by GDC members and zoo officials, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Director, AAZP, expressed gratitude and highlighted the importance of community support for effective conservation.

Ms. Reddy said the club’s mission aimed to champion causes that often go unnoticed, with wildlife conservation being a top priority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US