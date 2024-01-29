Arignar Anna Zoological Park gets 3 new bird species from Kanpur in animal exchange programme

January 29, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur has received a pair of Egyptian vultures, three Himalayan griffons, and five mottled wood owls from the Kanpur Zoological Park in Uttar Pradesh through an animal exchange programme. In addition, 10 common langurs were also received from Kanpur on January 28.

As per a release from Srinivas R. Reddy, Director, AAZP, the health of the animals was checked by the veterinarian at the zoo, and they have been kept under quarantine in temporary cells. After 21 days, they will be shifted to the display area in the zoo, the release added.

The AAZP, in exchange, has provided a pair of reticulated pythons, two pairs of mouse deer, three ostriches, a pair of green iguanas, and a male grey wolf to Kanpur zoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

First-time residents

The three bird species are new to AAZP. One of them — the Egyptian vulture — is ‘endangered’ owing to a recent and rapid population decline in India.

Notably, as per guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority of India, all animals of an endangered species must be marked or implanted with a microchip, and a detailed stud book for such animals must be maintained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.