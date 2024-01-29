GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arignar Anna Zoological Park gets 3 new bird species from Kanpur in animal exchange programme

10 common langurs have also been received as part of the exchange. A pair of reticulated pythons, two pairs of mouse deer, three ostriches, a pair of green iguanas, and a male grey wolf were sent to Kanpur

January 29, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The pair of newly-received Egyptian vultures at Arignar Anna Zoological Park.

The pair of newly-received Egyptian vultures at Arignar Anna Zoological Park. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur has received a pair of Egyptian vultures, three Himalayan griffons, and five mottled wood owls from the Kanpur Zoological Park in Uttar Pradesh through an animal exchange programme. In addition, 10 common langurs were also received from Kanpur on January 28.

As per a release from Srinivas R. Reddy, Director, AAZP, the health of the animals was checked by the veterinarian at the zoo, and they have been kept under quarantine in temporary cells. After 21 days, they will be shifted to the display area in the zoo, the release added.

The AAZP, in exchange, has provided a pair of reticulated pythons, two pairs of mouse deer, three ostriches, a pair of green iguanas, and a male grey wolf to Kanpur zoo.

First-time residents

The three bird species are new to AAZP. One of them — the Egyptian vulture — is ‘endangered’ owing to a recent and rapid population decline in India.

Notably, as per guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority of India, all animals of an endangered species must be marked or implanted with a microchip, and a detailed stud book for such animals must be maintained.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.