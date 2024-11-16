ADVERTISEMENT

Areas under Adyar zone not to get piped water for 10 hours from Nov. 18

Published - November 16, 2024 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under ward 169 (Saidapet), ward 170 (Kotturpuram), ward 173 (Adyar), ward 174, 179, and 180 (Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur) will not receive piped water supply during this period

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Residents of some parts of Adyar zone will not get piped water supply for 10 hours starting 7 p.m. on November 18 owing to work involving the shifting of a water pipeline.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said Chennai Metro Rail Limited will begin the work to shift the pipeline at Second Avenue, Indira Nagar. Water supply from Pallipattu distribution station will be stopped between 7 p.m. on November 18 and 5 a.m. on November 19 to facilitate the work.

Areas falling under ward 169 (Saidapet), ward 170 (Kotturpuram), ward 173 (Adyar), ward 174, 179, and 180 (Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur) will not receive piped water supply during this period.

Metrowater has requested residents of these wards to store water in advance and book water online for emergency needs. However, street water supply and mobile supply will be continued in these areas. For details, residents may contact 044-45674567.

