Areas in zones 8, 9 and 10 will not get piped water for two days

December 27, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of areas falling under zones 8 (Anna Nagar), 9 (Teynampet) and 10 (Kodambakkam) will not receive piped water on Wednesday and Thursday as Metrowater will carry out interconnection work of pipelines. According to a press release, a 500-mm dia pipeline will be interconnected with the existing 525-mm dia pipeline between the stretch near the Corporation Maternity Hospital and South Sivankoil Street on Arcot Road. Water supply from the distribution point at Koyambedu will be stopped for two days. Residents may contact area engineers at 8144930908/8144930909/8144930910 for urgent requirement of drinking water, the release added.