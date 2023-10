October 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under Tondiarpet may experience sewage overflow on October 30 due to interconnection work of sewer pipeline in MKB Nagar.

A press release said the MKB Nagar sewage pumping station will not function between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday. Residents may contact Chennai Metrowater engineers at 8144930904/8144930254 for sewage-related complaints.