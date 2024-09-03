ADVERTISEMENT

Areas in several zones of Chennai may experience sewage overflow on September 4 and 5

Published - September 03, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some of the areas affected include Ayanavaram, Chetpet, Greams Road, Shenoy Nagar, Perambur, and Sembium

The Hindu Bureau

Areas falling under Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones may experience sewage overflow as the Purasawalkam sewage pumping station will not function on September 4 and 5. A press release said this was to enable work to fix valves in sewer pipeline on Dr. Ambedkar College Road for the construction of a flyover over the Ganesapuram subway. The work will be carried out from 6 p.m. on September 4 to 6 p.m. on September 5. Some of the areas that may have sewage issues include Ayanavaram, Chetpet, Greams Road, Shenoy Nagar, Perambur, and Sembium. In case of complaints, residents can contact the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board engineers at 81449303905, 8144930216, 8144930358, and 8144930111.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US