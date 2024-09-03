Areas in several zones of Chennai may experience sewage overflow on September 4 and 5

Areas falling under Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones may experience sewage overflow as the Purasawalkam sewage pumping station will not function on September 4 and 5. A press release said this was to enable work to fix valves in sewer pipeline on Dr. Ambedkar College Road for the construction of a flyover over the Ganesapuram subway. The work will be carried out from 6 p.m. on September 4 to 6 p.m. on September 5. Some of the areas that may have sewage issues include Ayanavaram, Chetpet, Greams Road, Shenoy Nagar, Perambur, and Sembium. In case of complaints, residents can contact the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board engineers at 81449303905, 8144930216, 8144930358, and 8144930111.