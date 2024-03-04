ADVERTISEMENT

Areas in Adyar and Teynampet zones may face sewage issues on March 5 and 6

March 04, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Areas in Teynampet and Adyar zones may experience sewage issues on March 5 and 6 as the sewage pumping station on LB Road would not be functional on those two days.

A press release said the sewage pumping station would not function between 8 p.m. on March 5 and 8 p.m. on March 6 to facilitate interconnection work of the sewer pipelines in Nehru Nagar and Kandanchavadi on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The work would be carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Residents may contact Metrowater engineers at 8144930909/8144930224/8144930238/8144930240/8144930913 if they face sewage overflow issues in their areas.

