ADVERTISEMENT

Areas in Adyar and Teynampet may face sewage overflow for two days

Published - May 08, 2024 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Areas like Teynampet and Adyar may face sewage issues as the sewage pumping stations in Adyar and Pallipattu will not be operated between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on May 11.

A press release said Chennai Metro Rail Limited will carry out works to shift sewer lines on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Thiruvanmiyur MRTS station from Thursday night. Some of the wards, including 122, 125, 126, 170, 171, 173 to180, may experience sewage overflow. Residents may contact the respective Chennai Metrowater engineers on 8144930909/913.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US