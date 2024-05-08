Areas in Adyar and Teynampet may face sewage overflow for two days

Areas like Teynampet and Adyar may face sewage issues as the sewage pumping stations in Adyar and Pallipattu will not be operated between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on May 11.

A press release said Chennai Metro Rail Limited will carry out works to shift sewer lines on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Thiruvanmiyur MRTS station from Thursday night. Some of the wards, including 122, 125, 126, 170, 171, 173 to180, may experience sewage overflow. Residents may contact the respective Chennai Metrowater engineers on 8144930909/913.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.