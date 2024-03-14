GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Areas in Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Royapuram zones may experience sewage issues on March 15 and 16

This due to the Purasawalkam pumping station shutting down owing to valve installation work in the pipeline along Dr. Ambedkar College Road

March 14, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Areas falling under four city zones may experience sewage issues on March 15 and 16 as the Purasawalkam pumping station will not function. A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said localities falling under Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Royapuram zones could experience sewage overflow as the pumping station will not function between 6 p.m. on March 15 and 6 p.m. on March 16. This is owing to the installation of valves in the pipeline along Dr. Ambedkar College Road to aid in the construction of the rail overbridge in Ganesapuram. Residents can contact CMWSSB engineers at 8144930905, 8144930906, and 8144930908 to redress complaints of sewage overflows.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.