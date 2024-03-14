Areas in Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Royapuram zones may experience sewage issues on March 15 and 16

March 14, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under four city zones may experience sewage issues on March 15 and 16 as the Purasawalkam pumping station will not function. A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said localities falling under Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Royapuram zones could experience sewage overflow as the pumping station will not function between 6 p.m. on March 15 and 6 p.m. on March 16. This is owing to the installation of valves in the pipeline along Dr. Ambedkar College Road to aid in the construction of the rail overbridge in Ganesapuram. Residents can contact CMWSSB engineers at 8144930905, 8144930906, and 8144930908 to redress complaints of sewage overflows.