Areas falling under three zones may face sewage overflow on Sept. 26, 27

Areas falling under Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar may face sewage overflow on Monday and Tuesday. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will take up maintenance work of pipelines in the Erukkancheri sewage pumping station.

Twelve sewage pumping stations in three zones will not function between Monday noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday. For complaints, residents may contact the area engineers at 8144930904; 8144930906 and 8144930908, said a press release.