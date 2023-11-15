HamberMenu
Areas falling under four Chennai zones will not get piped water supply for two days

Localities such as T.Nagar, West Mambalam, Arumbakkam MMDA Colony, Choolaimedu, Gopalapuram, Nungambakkam and Ashok Nagar will not receive piped water supply during the period

November 15, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Piped water supply to areas falling under Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones will be disrupted between 7 a.m. on November 17 and 7 p.m. on November 18.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said the operation of water distribution stations in Choolaimedu and Valluvarkottam will be temporarily stopped to facilitate interconnection work of water pipeline in Koyambedu Kaliamman Koil Street and Arcot Road. Chennai Metro Rail Limited will carry out the work.

Localities such as T.Nagar, West Mambalam, Arumbakkam MMDA Colony, Choolaimedu, Gopalapuram, Nungambakkam and Ashok Nagar will not receive piped water supply during the period.

Metrowater has requested residents to store water in advance and book water tankers online for immediate requirements. However, street supply would be provided to tail-end areas and households without water connections.

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / water / water supply

