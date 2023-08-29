ADVERTISEMENT

Areas falling under Chennai’s zone 9 will not receive piped water supply on August 31

August 29, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said this was because of work to interconnect two water pipelines on Sterling Road

The Hindu Bureau

Localities falling under Chennai’s zone 9 will not receive piped water supply from 3 p.m. on August 31 to 3 p.m. on September 1 due to the interconnection of pipelines on Sterling Road.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said Chennai Metrorail Limited will carry out work to interconnect a 750 mm dia drinking water pipeline, with another line from the Kilpauk water works. Areas, including Teynampet, T.Nagar, Alwarpet, Thousand Lights and Royapettah, will not get piped water supply and residents may store water in advance. They may also a book water tanker online for immediate requirements.

