Areas around Retteri lake may escape waterlogging this monsoon as crucial works are over

Areas around Retteri and Kolathur may have relief from inundation this Northeast monsoon as some of the core work, particularly augmenting storage capacity of Retteri lake, has been finished.

The lake holds a pivotal place as the last of the chain of water bodies in the western parts of the city and its excess water joins the Red Hills reservoir’s surplus course. The Rs. 43.19 crore project is one of the major works carried out in the water body sprawling over 400 acres in the recent decades.

The water body, which serves as a major groundwater recharge source, is being spruced as a buffer drinking water source to meet the city’s growing needs. It may be recalled that the Water Resources Department (WRD) started work in August last year to improve the water body.

Nearly 80% of the work has been completed so far and the lake is ready to store additional water during this monsoon. Officials of the WRD said the water body has been deepened to increase its storage capacity from its earlier 32 million cubic feet to nearly 45.13 mcft.

“We have removed nearly 11 lakh cubic metre of silt from the lakebed. A major portion of the silt was used in forming artificial islands in the lake and forming the lake bund. About one lakh cubic metre was conveyed to be dumped in low level areas,” said a WRD official.

The work to form two artificial islands to serve as birds nesting site has been completed and a greenery belt has been created with nearly 10,000 saplings. Some of the other works include strengthening of the foreshore bund, laying footpath and building compound wall along foreshore bund.

With 28 more encroached structures in areas like Nehru Nagar to be cleared, a portion of compound wall along the bund is waiting to be completed. The WRD has set March 2025 as the deadline for complete rejuvenation of Retteri lake as drinking water source.

Chennai Metrowater has infrastructure in place to draw raw water and convey to the Kolathur treatment plant. However, locals say that the sewage flowing into the lake through stormwater drain from places like Vinayagapuram and Korattur surplus course must be plugged for a comprehensive restoration.

