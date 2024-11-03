GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Areas around Retteri lake may escape waterlogging this monsoon as crucial works are over

Published - November 03, 2024 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Retteri lake on Monday, which coveres 5.42-million square feet, now is filled with monsoon rain.

A view of the Retteri lake on Monday, which coveres 5.42-million square feet, now is filled with monsoon rain. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Areas around Retteri and Kolathur may have relief from inundation this Northeast monsoon as some of the core work, particularly augmenting storage capacity of Retteri lake, has been finished.

The lake holds a pivotal place as the last of the chain of water bodies in the western parts of the city and its excess water joins the Red Hills reservoir’s surplus course. The Rs. 43.19 crore project is one of the major works carried out in the water body sprawling over 400 acres in the recent decades.

The water body, which serves as a major groundwater recharge source, is being spruced as a buffer drinking water source to meet the city’s growing needs. It may be recalled that the Water Resources Department (WRD) started work in August last year to improve the water body.

Nearly 80% of the work has been completed so far and the lake is ready to store additional water during this monsoon. Officials of the WRD said the water body has been deepened to increase its storage capacity from its earlier 32 million cubic feet to nearly 45.13 mcft.

“We have removed nearly 11 lakh cubic metre of silt from the lakebed. A major portion of the silt was used in forming artificial islands in the lake and forming the lake bund. About one lakh cubic metre was conveyed to be dumped in low level areas,” said a WRD official.

The work to form two artificial islands to serve as birds nesting site has been completed and a greenery belt has been created with nearly 10,000 saplings. Some of the other works include strengthening of the foreshore bund, laying footpath and building compound wall along foreshore bund.

With 28 more encroached structures in areas like Nehru Nagar to be cleared, a portion of compound wall along the bund is waiting to be completed. The WRD has set March 2025 as the deadline for complete rejuvenation of Retteri lake as drinking water source.

Chennai Metrowater has infrastructure in place to draw raw water and convey to the Kolathur treatment plant. However, locals say that the sewage flowing into the lake through stormwater drain from places like Vinayagapuram and Korattur surplus course must be plugged for a comprehensive restoration.

Published - November 03, 2024 12:28 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.