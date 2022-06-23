Areas around Porur lake may be spared from flooding this monsoon

WRD takes up work on strengthening the network of channels in the area

Nearly ₹100 crore has been allocated for improvements to the network of water channels around Porur lake. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Localities around Porur lake may be spared from floods during the ensuing northeast monsoon as the Water Resources Department (WRD) started work on improving the network of channels in and around Porur and Kundrathur on Thursday.

Several areas on the west of Porur lake, including Srinivasapuram, Iyyappanthangal, Mangadu and Paraniputhur, get flooded during the rainy season as the water courses have been urbanised over the years.

The lake’s surplus course running for 1,100 metres would be improved and two regulators installed near the weir to control the water flowing into the surplus course and reduce waterlogging in the neighbouring areas.

It would help plan water release ahead of any heavy inflow and maintain storage in the lake and prevent flooding, said WRD officials.

Of the ₹250 crore provided for flood mitigation work in various parts of the city, nearly ₹100 crore has been allocated for improvements to the network of water channels around Porur lake, which have vanished over the years due to urbanisation.

Minister for MSMEs and Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan and Kancheepuram Collector M. Aarthi were present during the inauguration of the work.

A 700-metre long channel will be built from Thanthikal channel near Kolathuvancheri Road to Porur surplus course to bridge the gap. The new channel would restore the link that was lost due to urbanisation and encroachments and ensure smooth flow of 200 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of surplus water.

This new channel would prevent sewage from entering the lake. A sluice and one-km channel would be built to carry about 250 cusecs of excess water from Porur lake to Ramapuram lake.

Tenders have been called for the ₹9.70-crore work to construct two box culverts cutting across the NHAI bypass using push through technology. This would help convey about 500 cusecs surplus water to reach Manapakkam channel and drain into the Adyar river, the officials said.

“We are planning to remove encroachments near the lake. Once these projects are completed before the onset of the north-east monsoon, flooding in surrounding areas will reduce drastically,” an official added.