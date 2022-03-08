Formation of area sabhas, ward committees may start soon

Senior officials to hold meeting with civic agencies today about their implementation

The State government and civic agencies will begin the process of implementation of area sabhas and ward committees in local administration this week.

On Wednesday, senior officials in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and civic agencies will hold a meeting on the implementation of area sabhas and ward committees. Once these are constituted, the residents’ associations are likely to play a major role in implementation of civic projects.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and residents have stressed the need for constituting area sabhas and ward committees. Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said area sabhas would make local bodies truly democratic as people could directly engage with their elected councillors, play an active role in prioritising the implementation of projects in their area and seek information on the ones being executed.

Former Congress Councillor S. Mangala Raj said the announcement about the area sabhas and ward committees in 2010 made residents hopeful of their participation in the implementation of civic projects. “The original announcement in 2010 was to include one resident, an NGO, two political representatives and an official in the committee. But it was not implemented,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government amended the Acts of Corporation and Municipalities in 2010 to form ward committees and area sabhas under the elected Corporation Council. However, it is yet to notify the amendments and implement the formation of ward committees and area sabhas, which are expected to be important democratic structures providing direct decision-making powers in the hands of residents.

T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman said residents had welcomed the move to constitute ward committees and area sabhas. “Each project should be discussed in these committees to figure out if the project is beneficial for residents,” he added.

NGOs have demanded more members with at least 10 from the civil society in the ward committee with powers in the subjects mentioned in the Twelfth Schedule of the 74 th.

Former Corporation floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said such committees and sabhas would likely cause law and order issues and disrupt the progress of civic projects, causing a delay in the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

After taking oath, councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation have started visiting neighbourhoods this week to discuss civic issues directly with residents.

“Residents asked councillor M.E. Sekar of ward 89 on Tuesday to remove unauthorised vehicles from the Officers’ Colony crematorium and clean the premises. The cleaning started on Tuesday and is expected to be completed in a few days,” said V. Rajagopal, president of the Anna Nagar West Extension Phase II Residents’ Welfare Association.