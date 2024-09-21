ADVERTISEMENT

Area-based flood warning system to be ready in flood-prone streets of Chennai by October 1

Published - September 21, 2024 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Relief materials, dewatering pumps and relief teams expected to reach flood prone streets one day ahead of any flood event this northeast monsoon. The flood warning is expected to improve this monsoon because the GCC will get reliable information about flood risk from waterbodies in other districts

The Hindu Bureau

In addition to the main control room in Ezhilagam, GCC command and control centre, control rooms in Avadi and Tambaram and the control rooms in four neighbouring districts will also be integrated for better flood warning, say officials. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Area-based flood early warning system in each of the flood prone streets of Chennai Corporation and the suburbs will be implemented ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work on construction of automatic water level recorders will be completed in 141 sites in various parts of the Chennai Metropolitan Area shortly. “The work will be completed ahead of October 1. We will be prepared during this monsoon between October 1 and December 31. Teams of workers, relief materials, boats and dewatering pumps will be sent one day ahead of the floods. The information will be given three days in advance, and residents will know the exact level of floods expected in each of the roads. The accuracy will improve the previous day,” said an official.

Work on automatic weather stations will be completed in 14 locations in Chennai. A total of 78 locations will get rain gauges in the city, as part of the early warning system. The work on early warning system for Chennai and suburbs has been implemented by Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA) and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) through SECON-JBA consulting. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The flood warning is expected to improve this monsoon because the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will get reliable information about flood risk from waterbodies in other districts. This year, separate control rooms in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts will get reliable information, by coordinating with other agencies in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to Chennai Corporation, Tambaram and Avadi corporations will also get flood control facilities. In addition to 30 rain gauges in the GCC, 78 rain gauges will be added before October 1 in the city by the TNDRRA. Of the 1,400 rain gauges proposed in the State, 50 sites have been identified in Chennai by the TNDRRA. All these equipment and the GCC facilities will be integrated for ensuring better flood warning this year. 

“We will choose big streets that are flood prone in areas for sending relief materials and dewatering pumps before the floods,” said an official. Once the work is completed this month, officials will get information about the inflow per hour expected for the next three days in Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Sholavaram reservoirs.

In addition to the main control room in Ezhilagam, GCC command and control centre, control rooms in Avadi and Tambaram and the control rooms in four neighbouring districts will also be integrated for better flood warning in the metropolitan area this monsoon, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US